Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light yearling steers returning to the paddock make to 506c at Dalby

April 6 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Numbers drop at Dalby
Numbers drop at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday reduced by 1845 head to 2202.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.