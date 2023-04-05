Numbers drop at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday reduced by 1845 head to 2202.
The total of 704 head from far western Queensland contained one large consignment of 364 head from Thargomindah.
The short working week resulted in a reduction of export processors in attendance, however the regular feed and trade buyers plus restockers were present.
Yearling steers to restockers and feed were firm to marginally better and yearling heifers improved in places.
Cows could not maintain the levels of the previous week to lose 5c to 10c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 506.2c average 440c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 363c to 381c and sold to 412c and restockers lines made to 432c to average 418c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 386c to average 345c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 400c to average 345c and poor quality lines 287c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 331c to 339c and made to 366c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 322c and made to 340c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 232c and made to 246c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 257c and the best of the cows made to 270c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 248c/kg. Cows and calves made to $1800/unit.
