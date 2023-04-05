Demand for feeder steers and heifers at Silverdale

Agents reported a small yarding of 242 head at Silverdale on Wednesday due to the short week.
Export cattle held firm on last week's prices even with one major buyer away.
Heavy feeder steers also held firm and sold to a strong market, as did feeder heifers.
There were not a lot of weaners to quote on, but the better quality cattle sold to strong rates.
D and G Kirchner sold Droughtmaster cross medium cows for 271c/kg or $1312.
CBC Hines sold a pen of Limo cross cows for 290c to return $1465.
Early Storms sold Brahman full mouth ox for 290c or $1663. They also sold Shorthorn cross heavy feeder steers for 249c to return $1558.
John C Beaumont sold Brangus heavy steers for 305c to reurn $1862. He also soldBrangus yearling mickeys for 295 or $975.
Brangus light feeder steers from Wonganella Holdings sold for 355c to return $1293.
A Joseph sold Brangus feeder heifers for 317c or $905, while L and S Reinke sold Santa weaner heifers for 321c to return $790.
