Premium Maranoa country sold under the hammer

HIGHLY regarded 2375 hectare (5871 acre) Maranoa property Bindango has sold under the hammer for $13.4 million, setting a new high in values for the district.
The sale price is equal to about $5642/ha ($2282/acre) with three of the six registered bidders active at the LJ Hooker auction held in Roma on April 5.
The buyer was the Ricketts family from Eastern Creek, Mitchell.
Offered by the Loughnan family, the top quality property in the Mont Abundance district about 25km west of Roma, Qld, has a proven track record of running 1000 dry cattle equivalents or 500 cow and calf units.
The very well developed belah, bottle tree and brigalow softwood scrub country runs back to box flats with creeks timbered with gum.
There are impressive bodies of buffel grass with areas of native species including Flinders, Mitchell and blue grasses.
Impressively, Bindango holds the record for the highest grossing pen of bullocks sold through the Roma Saleyards at $3126/head with 0-2 teeth.
The property is backed by the 400ha of quality cultivation, which is spread across the property.
Water is feature. The main bore pulls from the Gubberamunda Sandstone, supplying 13 troughs, water storages, and a turkey nest. There are also six dams, the largest called Lake Bruce.
Some 22km of exclusion boundary fencing has been constructed in the past five years. The property is divided into nine paddocks with four barbed wires and serviced by a central laneway, with four holding yards.
The cattle yards are equipped with a three way drafting system with a ramp, crush and undercover branding facility.
The four bedroom, two bathroom Queenslander style homestead is surrounded by very well maintained lawns and gardens. The homestead verandah provides a scenic outlook scross the undulating countryside.
Other improvements include a three bay machinery shed and a three bay car shed.
The Marketing of Bindango was handled by Andrew Busiko and Brad Neven, LJ Hooker, Roma.
