CEDAR Vale is a well-developed, high performing 1824 hectare (4507 acre) cattle property that has consistently run between 1800 and 2000 backgrounders, taking them through to heavy feeder weights.
Located 30km south of Miriam Vale and fronting the Bruce Highway, Cedar Vale is being offered by the Ward family.
The property is located 95km from both Gladstone and Bundaberg, while Rockhampton is 200km to the north.
The productive country - which has an average annual rainfall of 1040mm (41 inches) - ranges from heavy black soil creek flats to gentle rolling hills with red and grey loams.
A large percentage of the country has been raked, ploughed, and seeded in the past seven years.
Established pastures include signal, Rhodes, 059 panic, green panic, lotononis, creeping blue, humidicola, setaria and bissett blue. There are also wynn cassia, desmanthus, Burgundy bean, butterfly pea, vetch, variuos stylos and Aztec siratro legumes.
Large blue gum, mahogany, Burdekin plum and scattered kurrajong trees have been left standing as part of the development program. There is a PMAV in place with about 1450ha show as category X on the mapping.
Water is a feature. A solar equipped bore pumps to a tank that gravity feeds to troughs in all of the paddocks, cattle yards, and the house. There are also several dams and permanent and semi-permanent water in the creeks as well as two unequipped bores.
The creek systems run most of the year and have sub-tropical rainforest vegetation areas remaining to ensure soil stability.
There are 19 main paddocks plus holding paddocks with a laneway. The three and four barb fencing is described as being in good, serviceable condition.
The timber cattle yards are equipped with a crush and branding facilities.
The four bedroom homestead has a large veranda/entertainment area that overlooks the property. There are also two other homes used as workers accommodation.
Other improvements include a 50x10m main workshop shed and a large 40x18m steel frame hay/machinery shed.
Cedar Vale is also said to have the potential for soil carbon projects.
Contact Brett Christie, 0428 417 008, TopX, or Phillip Wieland, 0408 238 290, Nutrien Harcourts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.