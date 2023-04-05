Weaner steers reach 542c at Roma

A total of 3598 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 540c and averaged 503c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 542c and averaged 456c, steers 280-330kg reached 488c and averaged 399c, and steers 330-400kg reached 428c and averaged 367c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 418c averaging 362c.
Malabar Holdings Pty Ltd, Delmar, Bollon, sold Charolais cross steers to 532c, reaching $1438 to average $1208. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 370c, reaching $1182 to average $855.
Malcolm Burey, Back Creek, Amby, sold Charolais cross steers to 512c reaching $1331 to average $1247.
RD Pastoral, Richmond Downs, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 498c, reaching $1400 to average $1254. The Angus cross heifers sold to 354c, reaching $952 to average $822.
Stinson Pastoral Co, Amby, sold Angus cross steers to 488c, reaching $1454 to average $1330.
LJ and SA Schelberg, Dumfries, Muckadilla, sold Angus cross steers to 484c, reaching $1115 to average $1115.
C and S Tindall, Nickavilla Station, Quilpie, sold Angus cross steers to 476c, reaching $1465 to average $1258.
JA and PA Ey, Lirambenda, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 460c, reaching a top of $1242 to average $1242. The Angus cross heifers sold to 336c, reaching $823 to average $823.
AF, GR and LA Seawright, Invarary, Yuleba, sold Hereford cross steers to 450c, reaching $1413 to average $1204. The Hereford cross heifers sold to 376c, reaching $1256 to average $806.
BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 444c, reaching $1433 to average $1339.
Scott Ridley, Talegar, Coonamble, sold Brangus steers to 444c, reaching $1287 to average $1173.
FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 438c, reaching $1407 to average $1367.
Beldene Family Trust, Aldinga, Charleville, sold Angus cross steers to 432c, reaching $1570 to average $1418.
Wendy Ann Donovan, Bungeworgorai, sold Simmental cross steers to 394c, reaching $1555 to average $1555.
MB and CM Coomber, Hillcrest, Roma, sold Angus steers to 360c, reaching $1731 to average $1602. The Angus heifers sold to 336c, reaching $1527 to average $1366. The Angus cross cows sold to 250c, reaching $1612 to average $1371.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 376c and averaged 355c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 372c and averaged 328c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 360c, averaging 320c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 368c, averaging 317c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 336c, averaging 310c.
Campmac Pty Ltd, Saramac Downs, Pickanjinnie, sold Angus cross heifers to 360c, reaching $1147 to average $1067.
Matthew's Farm Investment, Noella Station, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 356c, reaching $1133 to average $939.
Jakins Partnership, Callavera, Thallon, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 344c, reaching $1315 to average $1221.
JG and LN Kadel, Pamaroo, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 344c, reaching $1155 to average $1047.
Mayne Pastoral, Coolamon, Dulacca, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 342c, reaching $1122 to average $1095.
WL and AM Ladbrook, Eldorado, Roma, sold Murray Grey heifers to 330c, reaching $1263 to average $993.
