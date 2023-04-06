Roma local Bianca Nason failed to get her name on the bull-riding results list at Wallumbilla last weekend, not because she was bucked off but because her nomination was rejected.
She only learnt after trying to nominate for the National Rodeo Association event that bull-riding is open to men only under their rules.
"This was meant to be my first rodeo and was planned to be for a while," Ms Nason said. "I had no idea that women weren't allowed to ride bulls in this association."
She was indignant to be told she couldn't take part, saying it was 2023.
"I've been training with Angus Mitchell for quite a while now, learning to ride bulls, spent a good amount of money on gear," she said.
"They took my money then emailed saying, sorry, you're a woman, you can't actually ride with us.
"We're not asking for any special section, anything other than to just ride the sport."
She laughed at the suggestion the NRA had made, that she was more than welcome to barrel race, saying she'd ridden more bulls than horses.
NRA chairman Jason Hall said the person who originally took Ms Nason's nomination was new and not aware of the variations.
He said Ms Nason was welcome to become a member and put forward a change to their rules for debate at a special general meeting.
He said under 12 and under 15 events were open to males and females alike but beyond that, bull-riding, saddle bronc and bareback events were for men only, under the rules set down when the organisation was established in 1966.
"It's a reasonably dangerous sport and our insurers require us to follow the rule book," he said. "There is an avenue to get that changed, either to open or to a category for ladies."
Mr Hall added that Montanna Long, the first female to win the under 12 category, had followed the process he'd outlined to continue riding, by successfully arguing to the NRA for the under 15 category to be open to females as well as males.
He said he'd given similar advice to other females wanting to compete in events currently open to men only but, apart from Montanna, none had followed through.
He said Montanna hadn't continued riding with the NRA beyond the U15 category.
Gracemere's Caydence Fouracre became the first female in Australia to ride in the PBR, in 2021, at the age of 14, competing in the mini-bulls section at the Rockhampton Invitational.
PBR Australia's general manager Glen Young was quoted as saying he was excited to see where she went with the sport.
PBR's official competition is restricted to riders aged 18 years and over, regardless of gender, but Mr Young said he would welcome any female competitor.
"Females are just as good as males in every sport," he told the ABC. "We're seeing it now in the AFL, the rugby league, soccer, so I think there is room for females in our sport."
The organisation screens all riders to ensure they are competent, confident and possess the ability to compete on bulls of the calibre used by PBR.
The NRA's Jason Hall said his preference, if a change was voted in, would be for a ladies bull ride, separate to the men's event, saying that way contractors could match the stock to the riders.
"Studies show physical differences between boys and girls aren't great when they're younger but that changes as they mature," he said.
