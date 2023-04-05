An Indigenous elder from south west Queensland has come out in support of the call for an urgent rewrite of mulga bioregion vegetation management codes, made last month by Charleville grazier Tim Sheehan and environment restoration practitioner Glenn Landsberg.
Bidjara's Auntie Pat Fraser said they had also been pressing governments to reassess the "severe blanket land management laws", that they believed were now proving to be very damaging to the mulga lands.
"We are seeing mature 100-year-old trees now in a stressed condition with many dying," Ms Fraser said.
"We are also extremely worried about the massive excess fuel load this country is displaying, making it hugely vulnerable to fire.
"We call on the government to immediately facilitate remedial action as a matter of urgency.
"The current laws do not reflect proven best practice management in these areas, which makes the current landholders very vulnerable to lost production and bushfire."
Ms Fraser said she thought people didn't realise how thick mulga could get, without constant management.
"When we were kids, our dad warned us not to walk through it because a male who had done something wrong was kicked out of Bidjara and ran into the mulga and couldn't leave," she said.
"He trapped animals to survive.
"Our people used to burn it so he couldn't trap people and take over the land."
She said the country was never going to be without mulga but without proper management, it would destroy wildlife and make the land useless.
A question on notice to Deputy Premier Steven Miles in last week's parliamentary session has revealed that since January 2018, the Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, through the State Assessment Referral Agency, has received and issued only one permit for vegetation clearing to manage thickened vegetation under the Planning Act 2016.
Callide MP Bryson Head said that showed yet more flaws in the existing legislation and regulation.
"I have been asking questions to get a picture on the current situation - who has been able to work around the veg laws, who has tried, and who hasn't bothered," he said. "I have heard that at least a couple of people have considered applying, or submitted inquiries, but gave up."
Mr Head said he feared the government would use the lack of applications to manage thickened vegetation as a justification for its stance.
"This government is yet to understand that its actions have real environmental, economic and social consequences, especially when it fails to listen to the wider Queensland community."
He was speaking in opposition to the Environmental Protection and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022, which was passed on March 29, cementing a raft of changes to Queensland's environmental laws that will have widespread implications across a number of industries.
Prior to the EPOLA Bill's introduction, select stakeholders were consulted on a confidential basis, and following its introduction, public consultation was open for just nine business days.
Mr Head said the vegetation management legislation was a clear example of environmental legislation that was directly detrimental to Queensland's native flora and fauna and "clearly needs improving in a way that respects Queensland's unique 13 bioregions".
"I raise this issue because this is another example of an environmental bill that was meant to protect our environment but significantly fails to do so," he said.
Charleville grazier Tim Sheehan has called on the state government to urgently rewrite mulga bioregion vegetation management codes, saying the absence of fire management, used for centuries by the land's custodians, and changes to the management laws, while done with honourable intentions, can be seen to be having the reverse effect five years down the track.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
