Demand for young cattle at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at the Toowoomba sale on Monday reduced to 80 head and included in the line-up were 20 head of light weight cattle sold open auction.
Young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a handful of cows and eight heavy weight bulls.
Young cattle to restockers and feed experienced fair demand for the quality penned.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 376c to average 371c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 406c to average 387c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made 316c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 296c and a few to processors made to 266c/kg.
Grown steers to feed made to 270c and the occasional bullock to 266c/kg.
A couple of good heavy weight cows made to 242c/kg to return $1,688/head.
Heavy weight bulls made to 240c/kg. Light weight steer calves sold open auction made to $480/head.
The next cattle sale in Toowoomba will be April 17.
