Medium weight yearling steers to feed make 406c, average 387c at Toowoomba

Updated April 4 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 6:30am
Demand for young cattle at Toowoomba
The number of cattle penned at the Toowoomba sale on Monday reduced to 80 head and included in the line-up were 20 head of light weight cattle sold open auction.

