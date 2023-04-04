There were 211 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The steer market sold to stronger rates, while heifers remained firm.
John Chambers, Neurum, sold a line of Santa weaner steers for $1245. KGW Farming, Cambroon, sold Charolais cross steers for $1340. Dan Hall, Monsildale, sold a line of young Droughtmaster cross steers for $1070. Peter Lavercombe, Mt Mee, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $1700.
Peter and Mary Brough, Neurum, sold a pen of Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1160. Luke Ferguson, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1190 and $1120. Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold lines of Brangus steer calves for $1075, $830 and $820.
There will be no Woodford sale Easter Monday
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.