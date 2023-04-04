Queensland Country Life
Santa weaner steers sell for $1245 at Woodford

April 5 2023 - 9:00am
Young steers that sold for $1070 at Woodford on Monday.
There were 211 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The steer market sold to stronger rates, while heifers remained firm.

