Rural Aid's Long Lunch raises $175,000 for farming families

MORE than $175,000 has been raised to help farmers at Rural Aid's annual Long Lunch, thanks to incredible generosity of Woolworths, Gina Rinehart and James Power.
Held at the Howard Smith Wharves in Brisbane, the event attended by 340 guests from across the agricultural and business community, who came together to support farming families in times of need.
The Long Lunch also marked the Woolworths Group surpassing $10 million in donations to Rural Aid.
Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said because to the unwavering support of Woolworths, Rural Aid has been able to respond to more than 50,000 requests for help from farmers battling droughts, bushfires, plagues and floods.
"It's a significant number of farmers that we've been able to assist over the past eight years; it's equivalent to every person in Dubbo receiving some form of assistance, whether it be hay, pre-paid VISA cards or free counselling, all thanks to Woolworths Group's support," Mr Warlters said.
Woolworths Group chief executive officer Brad Banducci said the partnership with Rural Aid began through the grassroots support from supermarkets to their local communities doing it tough during the drought.
"It has grown to become an important part of our national commitment at Woolworths Group to stand by regional Australia during times of natural disasters and delivering on our purpose of creating better experience together for a better tomorrow," Mr Banducci said.
Included in the lunch's generous donations was a $60,000 cheque from S.Kidman & Co, presented on behalf of chairman Gina Rinehart by Kidman board member Loretta Leung and acting chief executive officer Adam Giles.
James Power, the owner of the famous Norman Hotel at Woolloongabba, also made a $60,000 donation, after celebrating its own Long Lunch the day prior.
