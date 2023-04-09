Jarrod Dunn and Jessica McLintock's love story began at dance classes, for their daughters.
The pair were the main parents to three daughters each from previous marriages and realised they were both single while taking their girls to dancing.
But after their first date, with a lot going on in her life, Jess decided to stay friends.
"Jarrod reluctantly agreed, but with his own secret agenda," Jess said.
"With his own unique combination of relaxed country boy charm, larrikin humour and a heart simply too amazing to ignore, he effortlessly won my heart."
The pair were married at ThisIdoo, on the outskirts of Biloela, owned by Tony and Kerri Fitzpatrick, on October 22, 2022 by Roxanne Hodda.
The Fitzpatricks were good friends of the bride's father and a big support of Jess and her life.
"Getting married beside their dam, surrounded by gum trees, all the people we love and a few inquisitive cattle looking on was the idea of a perfect wedding for both of us," Jess said.
The pair, both from Biloela, work for Somerton Grazing, headed by David and Noelene Dunn.
It also covers Lavinia Park at St Lawrence.
When it came to wedding vendors, their hair needs were handled by Ang's Hairdressing at Biloela while their makeup was from Vicious2Delicious, also at Biloela.
Biloela Florist were in charge of the flowers and catering was done by Tash Sheppard and her team.
Jess wore a Gladstone Bridal wedding dress while the men were fitted by Stewarts at Rockhampton and Little Bit Country at Mackay.
Kelsey Wood Photography from Biloela captured the day alongside DWV Films, Rockhampton.
