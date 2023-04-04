Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

XtendFlex cotton shaping up to be a winner

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:31am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cecil Plains grower Tyson Armitage. Pictures by Brandon Long
Cecil Plains grower Tyson Armitage. Pictures by Brandon Long

A new variety of GM cotton is shaping up to be a winner for cotton growers in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.