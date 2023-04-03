Queensland Country Life
Rhiley and Maree Kuhrt remembered after light plane crash claims both lives west of Proserpine

By Newsroom
Updated April 3 2023 - 7:51pm, first published 6:30pm
Police and emergency services located the aircraft shortly after 11am on Monday morning. Picture supplied by CQ Rescue Chopper service
Family and friends are paying tribute to a much-loved north west couple and their unborn child after the light plane they were travelling in crashed west of Proserpine on Sunday evening.

