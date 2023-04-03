Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Springsure police confirm person involved in campdraft incident assisting with enquiries

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Person involved in Springsure campdraft incident comes forward
Person involved in Springsure campdraft incident comes forward

Springsure police have confirmed that a person involved in an incident near the town's showground in the early hours of Saturday morning, which resulted in a horse subsequently being euthanised, has come forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.