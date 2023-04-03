Person involved in Springsure campdraft incident comes forward

Springsure police have confirmed that a person involved in an incident near the town's showground in the early hours of Saturday morning, which resulted in a horse subsequently being euthanised, has come forward.
Sergeant Luke Ferguson, the officer-in-charge at the Springsure station, said the person had attended a station and was assisting police with their inquiries.
"This hasn't been finalised yet, and no charges have been laid at this stage," he said. "Springsure Police would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter."
Just after midnight last Saturday, a car travelling north on West Street left the road and crashed into portable panels that six-year-old stallion, Indiana's Destiny Dot Com was contained in.
The crash woke the horse's owners, Peter Black and Leeanne Comiskey, who were sleeping in the truck the panels were attached to, and they found the horse with a damaged rear hock, along with plastic parts from the vehicle, which hadn't remained on the scene, and a car aerial.
Destiny, who had been purchased at Tamworth two years earlier, was subsequently inspected by a vet and euthanised.
The couple and the horse were taking part in a campdraft at the nearby Springsure showgrounds prior to competing at the ACA national finals at Cloncurry from April 11-16.
Springsure Working Horse Association secretary Penny Kehl said the incident had put a huge dampener on the weekend event, which registered 1200 first round runs.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
