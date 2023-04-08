Rain eases planting concerns

Widespread rains across Australia's cropping areas have helped ease concerns about planting rains.
Domestic grain prices into the Darling Downs and Melbourne have eased after the better-than-expected rains. Farmer grain sales have picked up in recent weeks and allowed domestic grain consumers to extend coverage through April and out into May.
Most of Australia's cropping areas saw rain in the past week as a series of troughs drew tropical moisture down from the north. Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia also received rain in the last week of March. This followed widespread rain across NSW a week earlier.
Rainfall totals across Queensland cropping areas were variable. Central Queensland only saw minimal rain with falls ranging from 1-10 millimetres for the week. The inner Downs saw the best of the rain with falls ranging from 10-50mm, with 5-20mm across the western Downs.
Much of NSW has seen soaking rains in the last two weeks of March. Many areas received upwards of 50-100mm with most cropping areas recording more than 25mm.
Forecasts that an El Nino may emerge in the coming months have left farmers and grain buyers nervous about the seasonal conditions for 2023. Three consecutive La Nina seasons through 2020, 2021 and 2022 resulted in bumper crops but the elevated chances of an El Nino emerging in the coming months has put everyone on notice the string of favourable seasons may be coming to an end.
While Victorian and South Australian farmers would welcome rain, recent rain has been a pressure release for the domestic grain markets which had been firming during the first quarter of 2023. At least part of the recovery in east coast grain markets can be attributed to the El Nino related dry weather concerns as well as the robust start to the 2022-23 wheat export program.
A downturn in export demand for east coast grain may also be cooling demand. After a strong start to the 2023 wheat shipments, exporters are reportedly quitting shipping slots in NSW after struggling to buy supplies from farmers. NSW and Queensland have exported more than 2.9 million tonnes of wheat from October through to January and a further 2mt plus on the shipping stem in the coming months.
East coast exporters are also facing stiff competition from other states, after last year's record large harvest.
