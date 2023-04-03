Strong prices on AuctionsPlus

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus fell 15 per cent to 11,642 head last week. Two weeks of decent rain across the east coast may have sparked a rebound in cattle prices, causing the strongest weekly results since October 2022. Value over reserve increased to $115, while clearance rate jumped to 67pc.
Most categories made solid gains. Pregnancy tested in-calf lines of heifers and cows continue to face subdued demand, indicating that the rebuilding of the female herd is well and truly over.
A reduced offering of steers saw higher prices per kilogram of liveweight for all categories. Steers 200-280kg were the only category to see an increase in listings, with 1600 head averaging $1224/head, up $71 on the previous week for an 87pc clearance rate.
From Merriwa, NSW, a line of 120 Angus steers aged 8-9 months old and weighing 250kg lwt returned $1350/head, $200 over the reserve price.
Steers 330-400kg registered 1210 head and averaged $1357/head, down $37 for an 88pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 314-457c/kg and averaged 383c/kg lwt, up 6c.
From Redpa, Tasmania, a line of 26 Never Ever accredited Angus/Hereford steers aged 7-9 months old and weighing 335kg lwt returned $1530/head, or 457c/kg lwt.
Heifer listings fell 32pc to 2402 head. A smaller offering of high-quality heifers over 400kg saw prices jump $266 while results were mixed for the lighter categories.
Heifers 200-280kg were steady at 681 head and averaged $946/head, up $55 for a 61pc clearance rate.
From Winton, a line of 20 Santa Gertrudis cross heifers aged 5-9 months and weighing 259kg lwt returned $960/head, or 371c/kg lwt.
Heifers 330-400kg registered 886 head and averaged $1327/head, up $105 for a 48pc clearance rate.
From Thallon, a line of 80 Charolais/Droughtmaster heifers aged 17-20 months old and weighing 380kg lwt returned $1245/head, or 328c/kg lwt.
Demand was subdued for most breeding lines, while station mated lines registered higher prices.
PTIC heifers registered 1703 head and averaged $1755/head, down $69 for a 26pc clearance rate.
From Bathurst, NSW, a line of 27 Angus PTIC heifers aged 18-20 months old and weighing 495kg lwt returned $2100/head, $200 over the reserve price.
PTIC cow listings increased to 1141 head and averaged $1825/head, down $86 for an 84pc clearance rate.
From Cunnamulla, 320 Brahman PTIC cows were offered across four lots. The cows were rising three-five years old, weighed an average 485kg lwt and returned between $1500-$1540/head.
Sheep and lamb listings on AuctionsPlus fell 26pc last week, with 65,289 head.
The reduced offering resulted in clearance increasing, up 4pc to close out the week at 54pc. Merinos were the flavour of the week with most categories seeing higher prices.
Station mated Merino ewes saw the highest price rise of $113, to average $196 across the 3849 head, achieving a healthy 56pc clearance rate.
Merino ewe lambs also had a strong week, with prices increasing $39 to average $112/head, and a clearance rate of 75pc for the 2180 head.
The smaller overall offering was driven by reduced numbers of NSM ewes, down 55pc to 9313 head, while lambs decreased 10pc to 30,761 head.
Crossbred lamb listings decreased to 9864 head and averaged $106/head, reaching a 67pc clearance rate.
From Larras Lee, NSW, two lines of 285 White Suffolk/Merino mixed sex lambs, Aug/Sep '22 drop and averaging 41kg lwt returned $130/head.
A total of 1193 head of Merino wethers were listed and averaged $77/head, rising $11 for a total clearance.
From Walcha, NSW, a line of 328 woolgrower wethers, 46kg lwt and 18 - 19 months of age sold for $93/head.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewe listings decreased by 25pc to total 10,148 head and achieved a 41pc clearance rate. Prices for the category increased by $15 to average $133, ranging between $90 - $201.
From Clare, SA, a line of 200, 20 to 21-month-old SIL Merino ewes weighing 54kg lwt returned the top price of $201/head.
Merino ewe hoggets sold from $80 - $138 for the 5206 head offered and averaged $120/head - increasing $16.
From Dirranbandi, a line of 380 Merino ewe hoggets returned $119/head. These ewes are 19 - 20 months of age, weighed 52kg lwt and are heading to a buyer from southern Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.