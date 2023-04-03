Queensland Country Life
Strongest cattle prices on AuctionsPlus since last October

April 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Strong prices on AuctionsPlus
CATTLE

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus fell 15 per cent to 11,642 head last week. Two weeks of decent rain across the east coast may have sparked a rebound in cattle prices, causing the strongest weekly results since October 2022. Value over reserve increased to $115, while clearance rate jumped to 67pc.

