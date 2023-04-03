The wreckage of a light plane that was carrying two people onboard when it went missing in the Whitsunday region has been found.
Police and emergency services located the Piper Cherokee aircraft shortly after 11.00am on Monday morning, believed to be the aircraft which was due to land at Lakeside by 6.30pm on Sunday.
A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said formal identification processes were still underway.
"A male and female have been located deceased following a light plane crash in Clarke Ranges," a police spokesperson confirmed.
"Police are liaising with the next of kin.
"The families of the man and woman have requested privacy."
The aircraft departed cattle station Natal Downs, south of Charters Towers on Sunday afternoon.
Queensland Country Life contacted Camm Agriculture Group, owners of Natal Downs Station, but they were unavailable to comment at the time of publication.
The crash site is in the Clarke Ranges west of Proserpine.
An extensive search, led by Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre began on Sunday night, with two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft failing to find any trace of the missing aircraft.
More to come.
