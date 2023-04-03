Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dawes Hall Campdraft overcomes threatening weather

By Robyn Paine
April 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Threatening weather conditions, mixed with rain and black soil led to a challenge for the Dawes Hall Campdraft Committee, who held their annual three day campdraft on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.