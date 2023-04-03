Threatening weather conditions, mixed with rain and black soil led to a challenge for the Dawes Hall Campdraft Committee, who held their annual three day campdraft on the weekend.
The committee was forced to delay their starting time from 8am to 3pm on Friday to allow the grounds adequate time to dry.
The first day kicked off with a 'Funky Shirts Friday' theme. It was aimed at fundraising and raising awareness for This is a Conversation Starter; a service that provides tradies, truckies, rural collar workers and those that care about them with free mental health counselling Australia wide.
In a narrow finish, Peter Wallace from Mt Perry riding Black Betty scored 178 points to claim the Coominglah Open, just one point ahead of Matthew Moffat (Hell I'm Smooth) and Jason Lindley (Genuine Chex).
The HJ & KJ Lynch Restricted Open was forced into a run off by Gracemere horse trainer Matthew Moffat who held the lead with two entries after the first round.
Mr Moffat claimed the victory riding Jewellete riding on behalf of Kurt and Erica Hanrahan with 199 points and held second position with Hell I'm Smooth riding on behalf of Roy Marchinton.
This year the Dawes Hall committee launched the Back Roads Contracting Jackpot Saddled Cut Out on Friday evening under lights which attracted 32 nominations vying for the $1000 prize money on offer that was sponsored by Cree Santas and Billy Joe Rea.
It was won by Danielle Kerr riding Cole Black that secured a total score of 43.25 points and came down to a decider with fellow competitor, Kerrie Hamilton riding Almora Peppys Style who finished with 38.75 points after the run off.
Lance Spannagle had a convincing win in the Alf and Linda Schubert Memorial Maiden riding Spinman and held a 15 point victory ahead of Jason Lindley riding Millungeras Twinkle on behalf of Evan and Kim Acton whilst John Atkinson riding Cats All Style claimed the Arnie Rideout Memorial Maiden for Maiden.
Further rain over the weekend, led to restrictions in the novice campdraft on Sunday, however Narda Grover riding Mustbe Kitty Ballou were the eventual winners of the Blue Hills Novice Campdraft. Hugh Everingham riding Windy Acres secured the blue ribbon in the Kurrawong Droughtmasters Juvenile, whilst Abbey Sainsbury won the Cabarita Junior Draft.
Judges for the event included Matthew Moffat, Alan Heading, Stuart Frame, Lance Spannagle, Paul Pownall and Ben Weller.
Cattle were kindly donated by Coominglah Grazing Company, Bill and Julie Lewis, Paul Ross and family, Matthew and Libby Hampson, the Bolton family, John and Dot Chapman, Alan Clifford and family, the Hamilton family (Akubra Downs), Shane Bayntun and Anthony and Helen Webb.
The Dawes Hall committee awarded the all round campdrafter to Matthew Moffat, the most successful female rider to Narda Grover and the encouragement award to Brodie Coombs.
This weekend campdrafts are to be held at Burke & Wills, Boulia, Ridgelands, Caldervale, Allora and Kumbia while the Australian Campdraft Association's (ACA) National Finals are to be held at Cloncurry from April 11-15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.