Pasture dieback researchers and local graziers gathered in the Gaeta region of Bundaberg to witness the results of a two year trial.
The information session hosted by Dr Naomi Diplock from Applied Horticulture Research explored the origins of the issue and offered short and long term solutions.
Graziers were also invited to share their experiences and offer tips on what they had discovered worked in combating pasture dieback.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
