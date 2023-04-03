The boss of agricultural fund manager AAM Investment Group has explained why some investors are hesitant to invest in agriculture and how the industry can go about changing this.
Speaking at Jimbour House at an ANZ agri event recently, managing director Garry Edwards said plenty of it came down to perception.
He said many investors did a "horrible" thing by classifying agriculture as an "alternate investment".
"We allow people who sit in offices, who are investment bankers or whatever else, to write these reports," he said.
"Let me tell you, there's nothing alternate about putting food on someone's table."
He said agriculture was often misunderstood because some of those running analyses couldn't understand how to do what farmers do, which was "operate highly profitable, fantastic agricultural businesses that have risks and challenges every single day".
"The first thing they want to do is get comfort that you're not going to lose their money, because we've had these horrible things that have been attached to agriculture called managed investment schemes - things like trees and other situations - that have gone completely belly up because they were tax-based situations. They weren't built on the fundamentals of cash flow," he said.
He said dryland farmers and cattle producers often had inconsistencies when it came to the seasons they could plant or produce beef, which affected the regularity of cash flow.
"The decisions you make today, in breeding a cow or bull or a ram or a ewe, actually don't produce you cash in the next quarter, or the quarter after that - in fact, often not for 12 months - so there's an understanding around the timeframe that needs to be communicated as to what this actually means.
"Interestingly, when you do communicate that to people and you explain those risks, what they fundamentally work out about investing in agriculture is, it's remarkably like investing in property, because most investments have a land-backed component."
Thus, if farmers were looking to attract capital to their business, it was about having similar characteristics to what was mainstream in the investment world, he said.
Mr Edwards said the disconnect between the populace and food production, combined with the lack of positive farming stories, were further barriers.
"We're great at telling the horror stories on the front page of the newspaper when someone with five cows doesn't have enough grass or hay to feed them, which is the absolute worst thing, because if you're someone doing research on this, there are very few of the phenomenal stories ... that will ever appear in a paper or any other forum for people to hear and understand," he said.
"It's crossing that challenge as to what is their first investment."
Crossing over to buzzwords, Mr Edwards said 'sustainability' was one of the biggest at the moment, but farmers were already working sustainably every day and this needed to be conveyed in a simple way.
"Just because they don't fit the pro forma, or what someone in some office decided, doesn't mean it's not sustainable," he said.
"We have to have better ways of communicating what it is that we're doing, and something that's simpler to understand, because this whole topic is very, very confusing for people."
Also tied to the term was 'carbon', and the industry had to do a better job of explaining it, the executive said.
"Whether we put it in plants, trees or in soil, we are literally the only industry that can make that difference, but we do a horrible job of communicating and understanding it. We really do."
Mr Edwards said there was tremendous interest and potential for investing in agriculture - especially with the growth of technology, diversification, scalability, and value-adding - and it was up to industry to tell its story.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
