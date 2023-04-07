Everyone has a bad day from time to time.
You wake up late, your hair doesn't look quite right, and then you miss the bus... sad faces all round.
But what happens when your bad day becomes a bad week, month, or even a year?
It's not always easy to look on the bright side of life. Sometimes it's nigh impossible.
And according to shock new research from The National Farmer Wellbeing Report many of our farmers are struggling - and have been for some time.
Grim statistics reveal almost a third (30 per cent) of producers have reported a decline in their mental health over the past few years, with nearly half of Australian farmers (45pc) feeling depressed, and almost two thirds (64pc) experiencing anxiety.
Even more devastating, one in 12 Queensland farmers report attempting suicide or self-harm over the past five years.
The report found that natural disasters were the main trigger for the decline in mental health - followed by financial stress, inflation and cost pressures - with 88pc of farmers significantly affected by natural disasters over the past five years.
In addition, three quarters of farmers felt their work was not valued by the Australian public.
As an industry we certainly have to deal with more than our fair share of downs, as well as constant attacks from anti-ag groups hellbent on destroying everything we have worked so hard for.
And these sorry statistics tell a tragic tale.
AgForce is now backing the National Farmers' Federation in calls for governments to take urgent action to ensure everyone has access to adequate services that are readily accessible.
But fixing this national health crisis cannot stop there - everyone has a part to play.
Please remember that every day is a day to check in with your friends, family and colleagues.
Often, it's the bravest looking people who are hurting the most.
But by talking and sharing our own stories we can allow people to better understand.
For support at any time of day or night, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
