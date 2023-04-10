Riversands Wines at St George has hit upon the perfect mix of music, wine and food, attracting hundreds of people to its Easter in the Vines weekend yet again.
Running for over 20 years amid the vines, locals danced the afternoon away with south east Queensland holidayers and permanent travellers who have the St George event circled on their calendar each year.
New vintages, including Beardmore's Dry White Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Dr Seidel's Red Moscato 2022 and Sunset Vermentino 2022 were on offer alongside cheese platters and cook-your-own barbecue packs for guests relaxing in the shade of the outdoor cafe.
Winery owner David Blacket said around 200 had taken part on Easter Saturday, and another 160 on Sunday, enjoying the music of Sunshine Coast band Missing Link.
He said, together with the perfect autumn temperatures, it was one of the best Easters they'd had, thanks to the support of the Balonne Shire Council.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
