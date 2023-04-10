Queensland Country Life
Riversands Wines hosts hundreds for annual Easter in the Vines lunch

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 10 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 1:00pm
Riversands Wines at St George has hit upon the perfect mix of music, wine and food, attracting hundreds of people to its Easter in the Vines weekend yet again.

