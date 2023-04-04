Agents Bartholomew and Co reported an outstanding line-up of European infused cattle at their 18th annual Beaudesert Euro show and sale on Saturday.
All descriptions sold to a slightly dearer market. Weaners drew strong competition from both local and travelled buyers.
Jim and Lindy Kirchner, Harrisville, sold Charolais cross weaners steers for $1610. Palen Creek Correctional Centre, Rathdowney, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1430. Limousin cross weaner steers account Graeme and Karen Richards, Rathdowney, sold for $1370. Oppermann Pastoral, Teviotville, sold backgrounding Charolais cross steers for $1300.
Charolais cross weaner steers account Tru Investments, Veresdale, sold for $1290. Surawski Farming, Carney's Creek, sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $1280. Charbray weaner steers account Jenoff Pty Ltd, Christmas Creek, sold for $1250. Goldthrill Pty Ltd, Tabragalba, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1170. Carl Mills, Gilston, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1160.
Geoff and Suzy McNamara, Marburg, sold Charbray heifers PTIC for $2050. Jim and Lindy Kirchner sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $1090. Tru Investments sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $930. Graeme and Karen Richards sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $900. Surawski Farming sold Limousin cross weaner heifers for $880. Palen Creek Correctional Centre sold Charbray weaner heifers for $890. Goldthrill Pty Ltd sold Charbray weaner heifers for $800.
Cows and calves account Ben and Sarah Woodforth, Silverdale, sold for $2000.
The next Beaudesert Store Sale will be held Saturday 15th April commencing at 9.30am.
