Agents reported a quality yarding of 814 head at Toogoolawah store sale last Friday, with quality lines of weaner steers selling to a firm market.
The better-quality Euro cross weaner heifers were slightly stronger.
Heavier feeder steers and heifers were slightly easier while cows and calves sold to a similar market to the last sale for the quality offered.
Charolais cross feeder steers, 20 months old account Sarah Connors sold for $1540/hd. A and C Onely, Esk, sold Charolais feeder steers 18-20 months old for $1520/hd. K and K Perry, Goombungee, sold Angus steers 16-18 months old for $1510/hd.
P and F Buhle, Frazer View, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross steers 12-14 months for $1220/hd. Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner steers, eight to 10 months for $1250/hd. Graham Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight to 10 months old for $1250/hd. Strawberry Fields, Willowbank, sold Simmental cross steers 12 months old for $1230/hd.
W and M Stretton sold Charolais cross weaner steer eight months old for $1200/hd. Cair Conditioning, Buaraba, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1210/hd. N and L Dunn, Mt Kilcoy, sold Angus cross weaner steer six to eight months old for $1180/hd. G and W Jones, Maidenwell, sold Charolais cross weaners eight months old for $1130/hd.
Stark Contracting, Anduramba, sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers 16 months old for $1240/hd. G and N Stark, Anduramba, sold Droughtmaster replacement breeder heifers 14 months old for $1100/hd. Alan Deane, Conondale, sold Charolais cross heifers 14-16 months old for $1110/hd.
Strawberry Fields, Willowbank, sold Charolais cross heifers 12 months old for $1100 and $1060/hd. P and F Buhle, Frazer View, sold Charolais cross heifers 12-14 months old for $1110 and $1080/hd. Graham Mcpherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifer eight to 10 months old for $1000/hd.
Matthew Wyvill, Harlin, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $1020/hd. Graham Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $1070/hd. Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold a quality line of Brangus cross heifers 10-12 months old for $1190 and $1090/hd.
Cows and calves remained firm on the previous sales prices. Aged Charbray cross cows and calves account JH and BA Harris, Fernvale, sold for $1860/hd. Jimna Grazing sold aged Santa cross cows and calves for $1820/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.