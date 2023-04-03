W and M Stretton sold Charolais cross weaner steer eight months old for $1200/hd. Cair Conditioning, Buaraba, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1210/hd. N and L Dunn, Mt Kilcoy, sold Angus cross weaner steer six to eight months old for $1180/hd. G and W Jones, Maidenwell, sold Charolais cross weaners eight months old for $1130/hd.