Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charolais cross weaner steers sell for $1250/hd at Toogoolawah

April 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charolais cross backgrounder heifers, 12-14 months old account Peter and Fay Buhle, Frazer View, sold for $1110/head.
Charolais cross backgrounder heifers, 12-14 months old account Peter and Fay Buhle, Frazer View, sold for $1110/head.

Agents reported a quality yarding of 814 head at Toogoolawah store sale last Friday, with quality lines of weaner steers selling to a firm market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.