Twin Creeks: Offers over $5 million sought for breeding country

By Mark Phelps
April 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

OFFERS north of $5 million are being sought on the 4176 hectare (10,319 acre) Monto district breeding property Twin Creeks, which was put to auction on March 31.

