Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows and calves sell for $2125 at Laidley

April 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light feeder heifers that sold for $1000 at Laidley.
Light feeder heifers that sold for $1000 at Laidley.

There were 308 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday. The market showed an overall improvement, with good quality younger steers showing the most noticeable increase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.