There were 308 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday. The market showed an overall improvement, with good quality younger steers showing the most noticeable increase.
Rodney and Louise Litfin, Thornton, sold lines of Charolais and Angus cows and calves for $2125 and $1925. Leanda Jones-Sampson, Withcott, sold Murray Grey steers for $1380 and $1200. A and J Mossop, Ma Ma Creek, sold a line of Brahman backgrounder steers for $1350. Paul Brooking, Fordsdale, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1300.
Tony James, Hattonvale, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $1300. Bond Investments, Grantham, sold Angus weaner steers for $1210 and $1200 and heifers for $1070. Ian Lake, Rosewood, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1120. Gerald Handley, Lockyer, sold Blonde steer calves for $980.
Gordon and Vicki Brewster, Glamorganvale, sold mixed breed steer calves for $955. Michael Argent, Grandchester, sold Charolais cows and calves for $1700 and a line of Charolais cross steer calves for $870. Aaron Learoyd, Lanefield, sold mixed breed males for $1460 and $1420.
