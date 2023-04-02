Prices steady at Coolabunia

Combined agents yarded 1006 head at Coolabunia fat and store sale on Thursday.
Agents reported the market was firm and had stopped the slide in prices across the board.
The lightweight heifers sold at lower prices which allowed the veal market buyers to operate again, and feeder cattle sold to above grid prices.
There were buyers from the north, south, downs and locally all in attendance and full swing.
Cows and calves peaked at $2000 and averaged $1500.
Heavy bulls averaged 280c/kg, topped at 302c and returned $1500-2200.
Store cows made out to 263c to return $1000 with an average of 218c. Fat cows averaged 250c to top at 270c returning $1600.
Weaner steers averaged 413c and sold to 486c. Trade weight steers peaked at 385c averaging 350c.
Weaner heifers averaged 300c topping at 340c. Trade heifers topped at 330c and average 310c.
The next sale at Coolabunia is on April 20.
