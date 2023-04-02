Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows and calves top at $2000, average $1500 st Coolabunia

Updated April 3 2023 - 10:31am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices steady at Coolabunia
Prices steady at Coolabunia

Combined agents yarded 1006 head at Coolabunia fat and store sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.