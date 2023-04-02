Prices ease at Murgon

Combined agents yarded 419 head at Murgon last week.
The market has seen an ease in prices across the board.
Cows and calves peaked at $1550 and averaged $1245.
Heavy bulls averaged 249c/kg, and topped at 264c.
Fat cows averaged 260c to top at 278c.
Export steers made up to 310c to average 300c.
Weaner steers averaged 397c and sold to 462c. Trade weight steers peaked at 382c averaging 340c.
Weaner heifers averaged 282c topping at 360c. Trade heifers topped at 330c and average 295c.
The next sale at Murgon is April 11.
