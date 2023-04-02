Queensland Country Life
Glenlyon Dam search and rescue underway to find 26-year-old

Updated April 3 2023 - 6:36am, first published 6:26am
The search recommenced at first light on this morning (April 3, 2023), including assets from dive squad, local officers from Stanthorpe and Texas, water police and SES.
A search and rescue is underway at Glenlyon Dam following reports of a marine incident on April 2, 2023.

