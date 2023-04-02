Queensland Country Life
Meandarra Black Tie Charity Ball 2023 | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 2:00pm
A crowd of 500 turned out at the Meandarra Aerial Precision hangar for the inaugural Meandarra Black Tie Charity Ball, ready to raise a toast and donate funds to RACQ LifeFlight.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

