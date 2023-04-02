A crowd of 500 turned out at the Meandarra Aerial Precision hangar for the inaugural Meandarra Black Tie Charity Ball, ready to raise a toast and donate funds to RACQ LifeFlight.
Partygoers travelled from all around the state to enjoy the event, which started with plenty of drinks and the charity auction, before a fireworks display kicked the night into second gear, and the dancefloor became packed to the max.
Organised by a committee of passionate and young locals looking to recognise the importance of rural services and raise much needed awareness and funds, their first event was a raging success and there is already talk of next year's plans.
