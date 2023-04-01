Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Solid red Ellendale Simmental heifer takes supreme honours at Toowoomba Royal show

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated April 1 2023 - 9:25pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toowoomba Royal Show president Shane Charles, with committee member Bruce McConnel who presented the Malcolm McCosker Supreme trophy to Ellandale Cinderella Bling held by Julie Pocock-Iseppi. PIctures Helen Walker
Toowoomba Royal Show president Shane Charles, with committee member Bruce McConnel who presented the Malcolm McCosker Supreme trophy to Ellandale Cinderella Bling held by Julie Pocock-Iseppi. PIctures Helen Walker

A twenty month old solid red Simmental heifer, Ellendale Cinderella Bling took her latest Toowoomba Royal Show honours in her stride, as she blized her way through the interbreed judging to be sashed the Malcolm McCosker Supreme exhibit of the show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.