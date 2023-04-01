A twenty month old solid red Simmental heifer, Ellendale Cinderella Bling took her latest Toowoomba Royal Show honours in her stride, as she blized her way through the interbreed judging to be sashed the Malcolm McCosker Supreme exhibit of the show.
Cinderella Bling had earlier been sashed Simmental junior and grand champion female, allowing her to contest both the junior interbreed female and due to her grand champion breed status also placed her in the senior interbreed female category which she claimed.
After claiming both accolades, she proceeded to the Malcolm McCokser supreme award.
She was exhibited by the Pocock and Iseppi families who were ringside and delighted with the result.
She certainly impressed interbreed judges Gary Noller, and Brendan Scheiwe from the moment they set eyes on her.
"She is an outstanding young heifer who will grow into a great matron," Mr Scheiwe said.
Co-exhibitor Julie Pocock-Iseppi said they would now put the heifer away and she will not be shown until the senior classes at Beef Australia in 2024.
Ms Pocock Iseppi said Cinderella Bling was one of two female twins born which was the last natural mating of a great breeding matron Ellendale Bling N Attitude.
"Bling N Attitude was joined to the first solid red Simmental bull we bought named BH Right Time," she said.
She naturally calved down until she was 14 years old age, and really produced a great line of the bull calves as well."
Large interbreed champion bull was KBV Sensation (P) (AI) exhibited by Marty Rowlands and Stephen Lean.
At 24 months of age, the traditional coloured Simmental was by imported sire SFJ Alta's Blaze 102Y (P) from Bandeeka KO KO.
The judges described him as a big soft easy doing bull, with plenty of meat and sire appeal.
Sensation has earlier been senior and grand champion and supreme Simmental exhibit.
He will now tackle the Ekka judging before being sold at the Meldon Park Simmental Bull Sale at Rolleston in September.
In the junior interbreed judging, it was the black Limousin bull Lindesay View Top Dog who impressed the judges.
Exhibited by Josh and Kirsty Sawtell of Kyogle, NSW he was described by the judges as a soft easy doing bull with a great future. Top Dog will now compete at the Ekka.
The Australian Lowlines dominated the interbreed small breeds section.
The small interbreed bull champion was Leedar R U Perfect exhibited by Remy Barron, while Jacqui Schiller's cow and calf unit Lik Lik Perfection exhibited with a seven month old heifer calf at foot was the female champion.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.