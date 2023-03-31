The Charolais Infused feature weaner show and store sale was dearer as it jumped on the back on stronger markets at Roma and Dalby sales earlier in the week. The district enjoyed the the added advantage of 100 millimetres falling the previous day.
A total of 1125 cattle were yarded for sale, selling for an average of 260.6c/kg to return an average of $1087.80/head.
Claiming the champion pen of steers were locals Michael and Sharyn Benn, East Lynne, Dalveen.
The couple earlier exhibited the champion pen of Charolais/British bred cross steers, before taking the overall championship of the sale.
They offered 225 Charolais infused weaners including 120 steers, and 105 heifers, all seven to 10 months old straight off their mothers.
With an average weight of 281 kilograms, 120 steers sold to an average price 359.2c/kg to return $1011.24/head.
The champion pen was in their heavier weight range offered and sold to 321.4c/kg to return $15059.10/head.
The couple's heifers stood up well with a average weight of 282kg selling for an average of 353c/kg to return $995.80/head.
Mr Benn said he was very happy with his sale results.
"The market was much better than I expected, and to have some lighter steers are 262kg sell for 460c/kg was great," he said.
He said he paid handsomely for Charolais bulls, which he buys from Palgrove, Ascot and Elite Charolais, but he said he always gets a return on his investment.
"I have been selling that this sale for 20 years or so, and it is always a good market for the cattle that come off the Granite Belt country - their hardy that is for sure," he said.
Also smiling were John and Kay Blakeney, Elphinstone, Clifton, who offload 16 heifers and 17 steers aged five to seven months straight off their mothers.
By Red Angus bulls from Charbray cows their 33 head with an average weight of 297kgs, sold for to average of 396.9c/kg.
The Blakeney's steer portion of 17 steers averaged 435c/kg to return $1334.85, which 16 heifers averaged 288kg, and sold for 352.8c/kg to return $1016/head.
It was their pen of Charbray/ Red Angus cross steers which were sashed the champion pen of Charolais/Bos Indicus steers.
Queensland Country Life will have a full sale report in next week's issue.
Selling agents George and Fuhrmann, Warwick.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
