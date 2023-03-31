Queensland Country Life
Charolais Infused weaners showcased at Stanthorpe sale | early report

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated March 31 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 7:00pm
Sharyn and Michael Benn, East Lynne, Dalveen, with their champion pen of steers that sold to 321.4c/kg to return $15059.10/head. Pictures Helen Walker.
The Charolais Infused feature weaner show and store sale was dearer as it jumped on the back on stronger markets at Roma and Dalby sales earlier in the week. The district enjoyed the the added advantage of 100 millimetres falling the previous day.

