Emergency services have responded to two separate car crashes in Emerald on Friday afternoon.
Just after 12.16pm, a two-vehicle crash involving a Mazda BT-50 ute and a Holden sedan occurred on the intersection along the Capricorn Highway at Dunning Lane and Opal Street.
Paramedics transported a female occupant of the sedan to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.
An Queensland Ambulance spokesperson also confirmed five occupants of the ute were not injured.
As of 2.20pm cleared, the road was cleared and traffic could pass through.
A vehicle, with provisional plates, had crashed into the shop front of Emerald Office Supplies.
One stable patient has been transported to Emerald Hospital.
It is unconfirmed if any pedestrians or people in the shop were injured.
QFES have closed Anakie Street on the north side of the roundabout.
Police have asked traffic to remain clear of the scene.
