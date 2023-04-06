Genomic breeding values could be commercialised within the next year and early adopters are encouraging more producers to put their cattle to the test.
Genetic data may be confusing for some but there aren't many things that Alice and Darren Marks don't test in their Braford herd.
Poll, fertility, myostatin, eating quality; the list goes on.
Alice and her husband Darren first encountered figures in beef breeding by chance more than a decade ago and are now early adopters of genomic breeding values.
Genomic breeding values offer analysis on an animal's genetics for puberty, P4M or females rejoining within four months, hip height, weight, body condition score, temperament, and fly and tick resistance and is presented in quintiles.
The Marks run 1000 Braford breeders alongside a small Brahman herd on 10,074 hectares in the Kilcummin district, north of Clermont, and have been genotyping their best 100 stud breeders.
"We started using Hereford bulls, and that was about 11 years ago now, and they came with figures on Breedplan," Ms Marks said.
"I suppose that brought an understanding about what these southern breeders were trying to measure for and then I guess that's evolved from there.
"We decided we wanted to have a polled herd. And then poll/poll testing became a thing so we're only using poll poll bulls.
"We started genotyping and then I think meat quality wise, we started trying to hit that premium market, as far as MSA goes, so that then brought in things like intramuscular fat, and...trying to keep that 600 day weight was still really important to us."
The Marks collect ear tissue samples from their calves as soon as they are born and give them a NLIS and management tag with their mother's identification number.
Come weaning, only tissue from the elite animals are sent offshore to Ireland for genotyping by Weatherbys.
Given they were already collecting tissue for genotyping, the Marks decided to offer the samples to researchers from the Northern Genomic Project to receive GBV evaluations.
Producers can receive GBV data by selecting a 50K Chip test option from any major genetics company like Neogen, Weatherbys or Zoetis.
Ms Marks said there hadn't been any major surprises since receiving GBVs, with the figures correlating to the EBVs.
With accuracy rates sitting around 45 to 50 per cent, the Marks take the GBV data into consideration alongside scan and carcase data to find the standout animals with a balance of traits.
"Because we're measuring the best of our herd, what I'm trying to find is that female that's up there with all the traits," she said.
"But she's also delivered with her crush side scanning, like her muscle scanning, being better in her cohort for all those sorts of values. And then she's possibly a candidate for IVF so she becomes a doner down the track."
Ms Marks said they didn't expect the payback from the tests to come so quickly, especially in ranking females on fertility.
"I was thinking it was an investment for the future," she said.
"The ones that are in that bottom quintile, if they are structurally not there, well they are definitely for the cull paddock; we're not even going to waste time joining them."
Since the project began five years ago, phenotype and genotype data has been collected from about 30,000 heifers using about 52 collaborator herds.
As the project moves into a new phase, that number has reduced to 12 collaborator herds and 5000 animals added to the database each year
Northern Genomic Project beef liaison officer Elsie Dodd said producers could contact the University of Queensland researchers who could run GBVs on genotypes they already had, free of charge.
"Within the next year it could be commercialised," she said.
"They have sent out expressions of interest to parties. We should know by then if it's not already up and going."
Plans were also underway to integrate meat quality traits and teat and udder scores for lactating females.
"People are really curious about what this means particularly people who aren't already being served by Breedplan," Ms Dodd said.
"It depends on who commercialises it and what their planned action is but at this stage what Ben (Hayes), Geoffry (Fordyce) and I can see this as is a tool that anyone and everyone can use to help guide selection particularly producers at the moment who are just commercial/composite herds.
"They don't really track parentage but they want to breed their own bulls but they want to make sure they are not using genetic duds.
"If they can at least be screening off the bottom 10 per cent of bulls that is going to make a difference."
This year the Marks' offered GBV data on their sale bulls.
While they can't say how much it influenced buyer decisions, it was included for full transparency.
"Our data is so meaningful for us because our focus is on the end game, which is trying to have that MSA compliant carcase, we want a fertile animal and we want an animal that has a white face, is polled, is docile, you know, fits all those phenotypical things that we are after," she said.
"I don't know why there hasn't been bigger adoption of Breedplan. I think the fact that a lot of it, with the southern breeds, it's measured in a southern production system, might make it less meaningful for people.
"Researchers are actually going out and creating a tool that will be used, but it's up to producers to make their data available and to collaborate now with the researchers to get it commercialised."
She acknowledged new technologies needed to remain affordable, particularly for large-scale producers.
A 50KChip test can cost from upwards of $40 per sample.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
