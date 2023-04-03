Central QLD producers tell how they raise the MSA steaks

The 'whole-of-life' management program at Mostyndale is to ensure cattle are handled quietly in a low stress environment which is one of the large contributing factors to their high MSA compliance. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Droughtmasters Australia.

Two Central Queensland Droughtmaster producers are achieving MSA compliance as high as 95 per cent, attributing the success to the breed's adaptability and efficiency.

When stud and commercial producers Kevin Woolcock and Hastings Donaldson send their cattle to Teys Rockhampton they are consistently achieving 95 per cent and 85 per cent respectively.

At Medway, Bogantungan, west of Mr Woolcock's Mostyndale operation, near Springsure, Hastings Donaldson prepares steers and heifers for the EU market.

MSA grading isn't Mr Donaldson's main priority, but he appreciates the feedback on how his cattle are performing.

As he explains, the cattle processed for Teys' EU program and the small portion of cull heifers MSA graded for feedback purposes are backgrounded on grass and finished on grain at Medway's 'opportune feedlot' for 45-90 days if the season requires.

"What it tells me is that whoever is eating my steaks under the Teys brand in five-star European restaurants is experiencing great tasing, tender pure Droughtmaster beef from Bogantungan," he said.

"It would be the same eating experience as an Australian consumer buying an MSA certified product, which says to me the Droughtmaster is providing the quality, tenderness and consistency that cattle buyers want and consumers demand from their beef."

Mr Woolcock said his enterprise had been registered for MSA for at least 15 years, primarily targeting the MSA grassland market through Teys Rockhampton with steers aimed at the 300-340 kg weight range dressed.

The 'whole-of-life' management program at Mostyndale is to ensure cattle are handled quietly in a low stress environment which is one of the large contributing factors to their high MSA compliance. Picture supplied

Optimum prices are received for 0-4 tooth, 5-22 mm of fat, NIL bruising, meat colour 1A-4, fat colour 0-4.

"Since registering, we have appreciated the premiums that are paid for carcasses that grade MSA," Mr Woolcock said.

"We follow our MSA feedback very closely and use 'myMSA', a software tool which we use to benchmark our cattle against others from the same region, state or nationally."

Both operations leverage off their stud enterprises to inject quality into their commercial Droughtmaster herds.

Mostyndale is run as a parallel production enterprise which allows both accredited grass fed and grain fed cattle to be turned off the same property.

Beef from Medway's commercial cattle finds a natural home in the EU market.

"Looking at the MSA figures is always a good way to see how your cattle are killing out," Mr Donaldson says.

"All our male cattle are out of registered stud cows.



"If they don't come up to our standards for the stud operation as replacement bulls, then we prepare them for our commercial steer herd.

"Our stud and commercial operations work seamlessly together."

After joining and calving on Medway, weaner steers are moved to Mr Donaldson's fattening Brigalow country at Capella.

Breeders believe the renowned calm and quiet temperament of the Droughtie, ultimately leads to better tasting beef. Picture supplied

His aim is to achieve 300 kg 2-tooth off grass, or grain finished depending on the season.

"If we have an average season we'll put them through the feedlot, using our own sorghum-forage we grow at Capella in our silage ration," he said.

Mr Woolcock believes the renowned calm and quiet temperament of the Droughtie, ultimately leads to better tasting beef.

The 'whole-of-life' management program at Mostyndale is one of the large contributing factors to their high MSA compliance, he said.

"In our operation we ensure that our cattle are handled quietly in a low stress environment," he said.

"Prior to trucking, the cattle always have access to clean water and good quality feed right up until the time that they are loaded onto the truck.

"I find that good quality hay available to the cattle enhances their water intake which has a direct benefit of keeping the pH under 5.7."

Long before cattle reach the truck, and even before they step onto the paddock, planning for MSA success starts with the genetic blueprint.

As Mr Woolcock explains, the key to grading MSA lies in the ability to get enough fat on the carcase.

"When selecting bulls to use in our commercial herd I look for soft, easy doing bulls which have the ability to lay down fat and that have good IMF figures," he said.

"EMA is not used as one of my primary selection tools as in my experience high EMA is not a large contributing factor to grading MSA, whereas IMF is definitely directly related."