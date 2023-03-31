From an eye-opening hail storm to a rugged time as a stock agent through the drought years, the new intake of Lachlan Hughes Foundation scholarship recipients has already racked up plenty of learning experiences.
Multiple scholarship recipients have been chosen for the first time, and most gathered at Dulacca last week.
Their landscapes are all vastly different - from mulga at Cooladdi and open grazing land around Blackall, to coastal country at Lowmead, rural hills at Ipswich and mixed operations at Dulacca and Goondiwindi - but the new intake all have enthusiasm in common.
Sharing what got them started, Will and Sasha Treloar said it was a Grazing For Profit school nearly a decade ago that saw them questioning conventions.
"Everyone in south west Queensland manages for mulga," Ms Treloar said. "We asked, what if we managed for more grass and stopped looking at mulga as a fodder source."
She said producers typically directed their gaze on the trees but by the time the stock were on the browse line, everything below was often gone.
"That's what led us to here," she said.
Ben Heathwood manages Queensland Trust for Nature's long-term holdings and will be conducting most of his learnings this year on the Grandchester property Aroona, which is the conservation group's beef production property.
Explaining that he would also be carrying out work on his home property at Dayboro, he said he had a dual aim of improving the landscape for threatened species and breeding the best cattle he could at the same time.
"Cattle are a very useful management tool - they make use of biomass very productively," he said, explaining that he'd grown up with his grandfather, who was building leaky weirs years before they were talked about elsewhere.
"I saw early that a lot could be done," he said.
Blackall's Alina Rassmussen and Sam Hart had separate stories that converged when they married, but the land productivity journey started for the former when they leased some land halfway between Blackall and Adavale.
Ongoing drought didn't help but a decision to buy country, and be able to experiment with paddock management, between Blackall and Barcaldine has given them much more scope.
"It's so different to where we were five years ago - I'm excited to think where we'll be in another five years," Ms Rassmussen said.
Mr Hart's curiosity was given free rein as a child by his parents, and it was a presentation by Graham Rees of KLR Marketing at a Young Beef Producers Forum in 2013, and his positive attitude towards making money from cattle amid dramatically low prices and drought, that piqued his interest.
"I've been on the journey of what can I learn since then, and finding out how I can make things better, rather than concentrate on how bad things are," he said.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Losses of topsoil and money lost through failed plantings were frustrating Neil and Jan-Adele Reinke, who from their base on Queensland's coast, went west to Dulacca, then east to Mundubbera.
"We had an irrigated place so we thought, no drought, but we wasted seed - we put fertiliser on but the soil was stuffed," Mr Reinke said.
He experimented by planting "all sorts of things", sunflowers included, which saw them begin to get reasonable crops.
A lot of money was invested in a big oats crop that was smashed by a hail storm, but when they planted into the remains of that, Mr Reinke said his eyes were opened.
"We got a beautiful crop with no irrigation and no fertiliser," he said.
"A comparable paddock, where we'd paid Ergon and Sunwater, wasn't as good.
"Mother Nature showed me how to do it."
Regenerating herself and feeding her passion for nutrition was the motivation for Lachlan Hughes' wife, Anna Hughes to join the program on a more intense level this year.
She told the group that her interest in soil and the transference between human and soil microbiomes was what was driving her.
"I am finding my niche now," she said. "It's about nourishing my family, and the community on a broader scale.
"I love that the kids have a connection with their food and are sharing that with their friends."
Goondiwindi's Toni Rissmann spoke about her desire for a forward focus.
She does contract work for Macintyre Ag Alliance, a farmer-led regenerative ag group and said numbers for events, and interest, were steadily building.
Facilitator Barbara Bishop told each of the participants to make the most of the opportunities they would be presented with through the year.
"You are all on a journey, and this group is here to support that," she said. "It's a mentoring program but in the sense of using the expertise of those in the foundation, including past scholars Jack and Emma Groat, Beau North, and now Joel and Emma."
Jack Groat spoke to the new participants, reminding them that their race was their race, and that looking over the fence could be scary.
"You will feel like a pioneer but people are listening - change is happening," he said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
