Lachlan Hughes Foundation intake begins 2023 journey of discovery

Sally Gall
Updated March 31 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:00pm
Sasha and Will Treloar, Anna Hughes, facilitator Barb Bishop, Ben Heathwood, Toni Rissmann, Neil and Jan-Adele Reinke, Sam Hart and Alina Rassmussen taking part in the Lachlan Hughes Foundation induction. Picture: Sally Gall
From an eye-opening hail storm to a rugged time as a stock agent through the drought years, the new intake of Lachlan Hughes Foundation scholarship recipients has already racked up plenty of learning experiences.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

