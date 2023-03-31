Boer goat does sold to a top price of $1850, while bucks sold to $1350, at Helen Darlington's Yarrabee Boer goat sale held at the Goombungee showgrounds on Friday.
The top priced doe was Yarrabee Seraphina, an 18 month old 38kg fullblood registered red doe.
The top priced buck was Yarrabee 1511, an 18 month old 55kg fullblood commercial red buck. He was a triplet, reared as twin.
Overall, 16 bucks sold to average $793 for a 35 per cent clearance.
In the doe section of the catalogue, 62 does sold to average $1000 for 100 pc clearance.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
