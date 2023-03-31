Queensland Country Life
Yarrabee Boer goat stud sale tops at $1850

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
March 31 2023
Darren Hartwig, Elders, vendor Helen Darlington, and buyer Chrissie Johnson, Morven, with second top price doe Yarrabee 0478, which sold for $1500. Picture supplied
Boer goat does sold to a top price of $1850, while bucks sold to $1350, at Helen Darlington's Yarrabee Boer goat sale held at the Goombungee showgrounds on Friday.

