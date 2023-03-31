Jericho graziers Russell and Toby Whiting, Inverurie, were among those capitalising on the slight upswing in the light weight restocker steer market at Blackall on Thursday.
They sold a line of Simmental Brahman cross steers topping at 486.2c/kg weighing 214kg to return $1043/hd.
Overall, light weight restocker steers sold to 498c to average 456c - up 3.5c on last week.
GDL Blackall manager Jack Burgess said the market was firm to dearer.
"The market was firm to dearer with strong competition from local restockers," Mr Burgess said.
"Steers were 10-15c dearer in places. Heifers were 15-25c dearer and more for better lines of heifers. Export cattle were also up 10-15c."
Blackall combined agents yarded 4000 head of cattle for the weaner and store sale - 1300 more than last week.
Quality was very good with mostly local cattle yarded and most pens of yearlings were in forward store condition.
There was a full panel of buyers and restockers were very active on weaned steers over 300kg.
Increased competition for heifers from NSW saw strong prices, with a run of the advertised joinable heifers selling to 420c/kg.
Export buyers were strong on cows.
Restocker steers 280 to 330kg sold to 468.2c averaging 367c/kg (down 58c).
Restockers paid up to 386.2c for medium weight steers, averaging 359c (down 31.5c) while feeders paid 372c/kg.
Heavy feeder steers over 400kg sold to a top of 352c to average 346c/kg (down 28.5c).
NSW restockers pushed along local buyers on light weight restocker heifers paying to a top of 382c to average 347c/kg (up 0.4c).
A very good quality run of Santa Gertrudis heifers 330 to 400kg made to 420.2c while feeders were paying to 306 to average 291c/kg (down 11.6c).
A full panel of export buyers kept prime cattle firm with store cows selling to 242c to average 226.6c (down 23c), medium cows made to 262.2c averaging 254c (down 7c) and good heavy cows made to 276c to average 261.2c/kg (down 1.9c).
PTIC heifers made to a top of 356.2c and a very good quality run of 180 cows and calves sold to $2500.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.