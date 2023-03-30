Healthy relationships, whether with the soil or one's local community, and nurturing them - that's one of the main things North Burnett couple Joel and Emma Muirhead have taken from their year as Lachlan Hughes Foundation scholarship recipients.
The couple own two enterprises - Twin Rivers near Mundubbera and Telemark west of Eidsvold - and run a beef operation, breeding most of their own cattle for specific markets, as well as trading cattle, along with breeding goats.
They were already exploring regenerative agriculture and what it could do to reinvigorate tired soils when they accepted the scholarship that honours the memory of Queensland cattleman Lachlan Hughes, who died as the result of a tragic on-farm accident in October 2018.
"Doing the scholarship, it brought everything we had been doing into alignment and then we could see our goal, and take off," Mr Muirhead said, addressing the 2023 intake of scholars at Dulacca last week. "We were like you, with ideas of what we wanted to do with our place, and the foundation has given us so much."
Brimming with passion for their vision and what they'd been able to achieve with input from a variety of experts offered by the foundation, they said they'd come to realise that creating a healthy protein for someone to eat was only the first thing they did.
"What we're doing is creating a trajectory that involves the community, and sharing back to us," Ms Muirhead said.
"We had to believe in three things - to believe in ourselves and the fact that we already had expert abilities inside ourselves, we just needed to get them out on the ground; it gave us an incredible support network who also believed in what we were doing; and it gave us the confidence to share it."
On their farms, they like to do things that can be replicated on a big scale, knowing that many are watching them break new ground.
"One of the biggest things I hear is, oh, he's only got a hobby farm," Ms Muirhead said, adding that being big and fast was probably the biggest mistake people in ag industries made.
They have a lot of little projects underway, which Mr Muirhead said spread the financial risk in an environment that was still experimental.
"If the big project fails, it's going to cost a lot of money," he said. "I'm now learning what I can do."
One of the experiments they shared was using hay bales, irrigated and cut on the property, to help stop erosion, flashing up pictures of head-high forage sorghum growing in what were previously banks that were bare and washing away.
"People wanted me to spend $40,000 fixing that, but we spent $10,000," Mr Muirhead said.
His other big takeaway was the message to listen to what weeds were telling him about the landscape.
"We all get rid of weeds instead of asking why they're there and figuring that out," he said.
Both emphasised the importance of documenting what they were doing.
"Remember to take photos and go 'wow'," Ms Muirhead said, urging attendees to step outside their comfort zone to learn, and to pass on that desire to their children.
"Joel used to not like failing but now, it's about what you learn," she said.
Mr Muirhead said he was just more curious these days.
"We've all got a lone wolf mentality but a lone wolf dies hungry and scared," he said. "The more mentors you can have, the better."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
