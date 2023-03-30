Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Joel and Emma Muirhead conclude their year as Lachlan Hughes scholars

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
March 31 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma and Joel Muirhead with the Tree of Life, presented at the Lachlan Hughes Foundation day at Dulacca. Picture: Sally Gall
Emma and Joel Muirhead with the Tree of Life, presented at the Lachlan Hughes Foundation day at Dulacca. Picture: Sally Gall

Healthy relationships, whether with the soil or one's local community, and nurturing them - that's one of the main things North Burnett couple Joel and Emma Muirhead have taken from their year as Lachlan Hughes Foundation scholarship recipients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.