Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Outback River Lights Festival launches outback tourist season

BM
By Brad Marsellos
April 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Barleyshakes Duo will lead a "Cunnamulla jam session" as part of the three-day Outback River Lights Festival that starts on April 13, 2023. Picture: Supplied
The Barleyshakes Duo will lead a "Cunnamulla jam session" as part of the three-day Outback River Lights Festival that starts on April 13, 2023. Picture: Supplied

The tourists are coming and the town of Cunnamulla in the Paroo region is throwing a creative and contemporary party to celebrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.