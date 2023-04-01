The tourists are coming and the town of Cunnamulla in the Paroo region is throwing a creative and contemporary party to celebrate.
The first official Outback River Lights Festival is three days of celebrated musical performers, food, art, lantern making, cultural workshops and light installations.
Paroo Shire Council tourism team leader Paul Harper-Green said the festival is an exciting way to celebrate the arrival of more tourists to the outback as the weather cools down.
"This is a destination festival to kick-off our tourism season here in the Paroo shire," he said.
"We have partnered with the Queensland Music Trails and Opera Queensland and received federal funding for three days of arts, music, storytelling and lantern making.
"It's not just at night, events will be running all day, starting in the morning we will have a yarning tent set up where we have local Indigenous Elders sharing stories, singing and you can even just kick back and chill while there is entertainment on."
An all-in town musical session hosted by the Barleyshakes Duo promise to be a memorable part of the festival and Mr Harper-Green said there will be plenty of other musical entertainment including Triple J Unearthed national Indigenous winner Alice Skye and highly celebrated, ARIA-nominated, award-winning Indigenous singer and songwriter Emma Donovan and her band the Putbacks.
Opera Queensland will also be presenting a selection of favourites in concert.
Mr Harper-Green said the light installations would bring the town and Warrego River alive after dark.
"We are going to have a lot of lightning elements," he said.
"We will have light installations all the way through Centenary Park.
There will be fire twirling, projections and a light show as part of the final performance on Saturday, and people can create a lantern and be part of a huge procession that night as well."
This tourism season promises to be "huge" for the Paroo region Mr Harper-Green said, and the festival was the perfect way to launch and create conversation about what the west has to offer.
"We have the hot springs opening and that will be massive," he said.
"But even leading into that there is so much to see and do out here."
The Outback River Lights Festival runs April 13-15, across several Cunnamulla venues.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
