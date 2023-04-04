Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Cunnamulla's Country Wear ticked the retail boxes for Sally Sattler

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated April 4 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Sattler has bought the Country Wear business in Cunnamulla and will incorporate her on-line clothing label Higher Road to the labels now available. Picture supplied.
Sally Sattler has bought the Country Wear business in Cunnamulla and will incorporate her on-line clothing label Higher Road to the labels now available. Picture supplied.

After running her successful on-line clothing business Higher Road, from a mixed-farming property in Drillham and posting parcels to addresses all around Australia, Sally Sattler has settled on a retail outlet in Cunnamulla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.