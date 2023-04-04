After running her successful on-line clothing business Higher Road, from a mixed-farming property in Drillham and posting parcels to addresses all around Australia, Sally Sattler has settled on a retail outlet in Cunnamulla.
Sally has spent the past 12 months looking for a sustainable retail outlet, which would be suitable to incorporate with her online business.
She said she settled on Country Wear at Cunnamulla for a number of reasons.
"In retail business it is really competitive as to the number of national brands which can be stocked and sold in a postcode area, and Country Wear was already a going concern," she said.
"In a radius of two hours, I am the only stockist of the loved and trusted retail brands such as RM Williams, Thomas Cook, Goondiwindi Cotton and Pilbara."
She said loved the fact that Cunnamulla is a vibrant town with a lot of fresh energy and plenty happening, and that helped her make her decision.
Sally took over the business on March 1, from former owners Peter and Suzette Beresford.
She said once she re-stocks the Country Wear and has that up and running with an online presence, she will concentrate on setting up Higher Road, as the shop is a double store.
"I will have my Higher Road label set up in the shop in time for spring and summer wear," she said
Sally has a residence upstairs in the building and said she will live in Cunnamulla until she gets the store to where she wants it to be.
"That is when I will look for a manager and commute backwards and forwards from Drillham," she said.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
