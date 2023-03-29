Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Gracemere sale sees strong competition for large lines

Updated March 30 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
K and N Purcell of Onyx Brangus sold cows for 270c/kg averaging 595kg to return $1610/hd. Picture: CQLX
K and N Purcell of Onyx Brangus sold cows for 270c/kg averaging 595kg to return $1610/hd. Picture: CQLX

Larger lines of cattle created heightened competition and strong prices at Gracemere on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.