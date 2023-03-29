Larger lines of cattle created heightened competition and strong prices at Gracemere on Wednesday.
Agents yarded 1623 steers, 524 heifers, 152 cows, 14 bulls and 15 cows and calves/PTIC for a total of 2328 head.
Cattle came from areas south to Gin Gin, north to Koumala, west to Alpha and all other local areas in between.
A Jackman, Alton Downs sold Droughtmaster cross bullocks for 325c/kg weighing 650kg to return $2113/hd.
Baldy Bay, Bauhinia, sold Droughtmaster bullocks to 316c/kg, weighing 648kg, to return $2050/hd.
SMW Pastoral, Clermont sold Brahman cross steers for 294c/kg weighing 453kg to return $1333/hd/.
Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo sold Brangus steers for 345c/kg weighing 429kg to return $1482/hd.
Heslin Cattle Co, Baralaba, sold a run of 275 Brahman No.2 steers averaging 357kg topping at $1438/hd.
Lake Elphinstone, Nebo sold Brahman cross steers to average 351c/kg, weighing 328kg, to return $1152/hd.
S and R Osbourne, Jambin sold a Santa Gertrudis steers for 440c/kg weighing 307kg to return $1354/hd.
DG & JE Olive, Dingo sold Brangus weaner steers for 464c/kg weighing 285kg to return $1326/hd.
C&K Bird, Wowan sold Brangus steers for 460c/kg weighing 284kg to return $1307/hd.
M Moore and G Lang sold Droughtmaster steers to 450c/kg weighing 272kg to return $1227/hd.
Galloway Plains Past Co, Calliope sold Brahman steers for 412c/kg weighing 262kg to return $1083/hd.
P & T Schulte, Ilbilbie sold Brangus steers for 4.54c/kg to weigh 251kgs to return $1140/hd.
I and S Matsen, Dingo sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 462c/kg weighing 248kg to return $1149/hd. They also sold Brangus cross steers for 470c/kg weighing 210kg to return $990/hd.
Onyx Brangus, Dingo sold Brangus cows for 270c/kg weighing 595kg to return $1610/hd.
GE and SM Neill Ballantine sold Brahman Cows for 272c/kg weighing 564kg to return $1537hd.
Windy Hills Grazing, Dululu sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 274c/kg weighing 434kg to return $1190/hd
GE and SM Neill Ballantine, Bauhinia sold red Brahman heifers No.2 for 334c/kg weighing 406kg to return $1359/hd.
W Baker Goovigen sold Simmental cross heifers to average 370c/kg weighing 318kg to return $1179/hd.
I and S Matsen, Dingo sold Charbray cross heifers for 328c/kg weighing 266kg to return $873/hd.
C and K Bird, Wowan sold Brangus heifers for 392c/kg weighing 259Kg to return $1018/hd.
M Moore and G Lang Duaringa sold Droughtmaster heifers for 388c weighing 257kg to return $999hd.
PL Bradford and J Hicks, Koumala sold Brangus weaner heifers for 374c/kg weighing 252kg to return $944/hd.
Heslin Cattle Co, Baralaba sold a pen of Brahman cows and Calves returning $1860 a unit.
