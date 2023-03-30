Grey Brahman feeder steers sold 30-40c/kg higher than other selling centres at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday.
Everyone in the lane way were taken by surprise when Rolleston grass finisher Doug Logan of Logan Pastoral paid up to $1602 per head for a pen of Brahman feeder steers from the Fry family of Strathmore Station at Collinsville.
Mr Logan secured a large proportion of the 161 Brahman steers, weighing 333kg, that averaged 342c/kg to return $1141/hd.
He also secured the entire run of 195 Brahman heifers for a top of 340c/kg.
Mr Logan runs a breeding and fattening operation south of Rolleston and intends to spaye the female draft.
"Brahmans do better on grass than other breeds," Mr Logan told Queensland Country Life.
"There is buyer resistance to Brahmans, that's the way I like it."
While the high price for Brahmans was isolated, agents commented that other sections, including the processor cow market, were also strong.
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent Justin Rohdes, Emerald, said favourable conditions had created great feed in the region, which attracted grass finishers to secure feeder steers at the Emerald sale.
"The consistency and quality of these No.2 Brahmans offered great opportunities for restockers and grass finishers," Mr Rhodes said.
"With a bit of rain about in the season, there was certainly plenty of competition here at the Emerald sale for these quality cattle."
Mr Rohdes said the Strathmore offering returned a great result for the vendor.
"Considering what the feeder job is doing at the moment, these steers would be 30-40 cents above the feeder rate," he said.
"This is the first run of Strathmore's No.2 steers and we'll continue to see a lot more runs of the Strathmore cattle hopefully come down this way especially with the market on their side."
Combined Emerald agents booked 1800 head for the sale.
Another highlight included the sale of Charolais cross bred feeder steers, drawn from Baralaba vendor's Heslin Cattle Co, who sold a run of Charolais cross feeder steers, with the top pen making 340c/kg.
Mr Heslin was offloading at Emerald to make room for younger cattle from their properties in the Gulf and in Winton.
They were all smiles, after selling a run of 275 Brahman No.2 steers, averaging 357kg topping at $1438/hd, while their pen of Brahman cows and calves returned $1860 a unit.
Looking ahead, Mr Rohde was confident in the market given the optimism among producers and the great seasonal conditions.
He and other agents hoped the market would correct itself after Easter.
"In the Central Highlands and central Queensland in general, there seems to be a bit of confidence in the job and the season is on our side," Mr Rohde said.
"Everyone's got grass, so I think there'll be a demand for restocker cattle continuing moving forward with the season on our side."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.