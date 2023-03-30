Queensland Country Life
Strathmore Brahman feeder steer offering hits 358c top at Emerald prime and store sale

By Ben Harden
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:44am, first published March 30 2023 - 2:00pm
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agents Justin Rohde and Dan Coulthurst, with the run of Strathmore grey Brahman feeder steers, weighing 333kg, that averaged 342c/kg to return $1141/hd. Pictures by Ben Harden
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agents Justin Rohde and Dan Coulthurst, with the run of Strathmore grey Brahman feeder steers, weighing 333kg, that averaged 342c/kg to return $1141/hd. Pictures by Ben Harden

Grey Brahman feeder steers sold 30-40c/kg higher than other selling centres at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday.

