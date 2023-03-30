Davies Farm: Where agriculture, conservation and biodiversity coexist

DAVIES Farm is a peaceful and fertile 106 hectare (263 acre) property at Natural Bridge where agriculture, conservation and biodiversity coexist.
Nestled at the top of the Numinbah Valley, the property is bounded by national park on two sides and the Queensland/NSW border to the south.
Davies Farm is at the headwaters of the Nerang River, fed by waterfalls and permanent pristine spring water.
In addition to being a productive beef property, Davies Farm features a koala sanctuary, which has been established through planting of trees to create environmental offsets.
A 12ha irrigation licence on the Nerang River means the property could be used for more intensive agricultural purposes.
The property has two homes, well suited to multi-generational families.
The main three bedroom main home was built in 1985 and is positioned at the front of the property with a double lock up garage.
The 85 year old original farm house has a recently added covered deck, which offers beautiful views down the spectacular Numinbah Valley. The three bedroom home also has a double lock up shed.
Other infrastructure includes three sheds, a converted dairy and cattle yards.
Marketing agent Rob Wildermuth said the were a number of opportunities at Davies Farm.
"The property has easy access to Brisbane, Byron Bay and the Gold Coast," Mr Wildermuth said.
"It is ideal for eco-tourism, cabins and biodiversity farm stays subject to council approval.
"Or simply enjoy the breath taking views down the Valley and across the Byron Hinterland and ocean beyond."
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on April 19.
Contact or Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, or Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural Queensland.
