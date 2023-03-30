Stunning Sherana delivers impressive views

SHERANA is a stunning 354 hectare (627 acre) property with scrub soils and ironbark ridges located in the Bremer Valley, about an hour from Brisbane.
Comprising of four freehold titles, the property is described as being a perfect weekender for buyers wanting scale in a convenient location.
There is also has the potential option to sell off individual blocks.
Sherana is located 26km from Rosewood, 82km from Brisbane's CBD, and 130km from the Gold Coast.
The property has impressive 360 degree views of the Great Dividing Range, including the city skyscape.
The rolling eucalyptus hills to steeper basalt ridges and scrub soil gullies growing good stands of improved pasture and native grasses.
Pastures include creeping blue grass, stylos, Rhodes grass, setaria, butterfly pea, wynn cassia, desmanthsus, green panic, some silk sorghum, and black spear grass.
The five bedroom homestead, two bathroom homestead is a solid and well-built country home set among established trees with exceptional rural views. The homestead is built in underneath for a games room and also has a four bay carport connected to the house.
The property is split into 23 paddocks plus holding paddocks and laneways. The majority of the fencing is described as being in good order with some new sections.
Water is supplied from bores servicing a tank and trough system as well as dams.
The well shaded timber and steel cattle yards have a covered crush, shower dip, and a loading ramp. There is also a vet shed and troughs in the yards.
Other infrastructure includes seven sheds, a workshop and a milking barn, old cream shed, a large chicken run, grain silo, and cold room.
The picturesque property is also described as being suitable for eco cabins.
There may also be an opportunity for carbon sequestration.
Sherana will be auctioned in Brisbane on April 21.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural Queensland.
