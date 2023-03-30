Livestock producers, cotton and grain growers, and agribusiness industry participants gathered at the historic Jimbour House on Wednesday night for the ANZ Greener Pastures 2 agri event.
As part of a national tour, ANZ stopped in at the Western Downs site to discuss its recent report on the Australian agricultural landscape, Greener Pastures 2 - Critical Pathways To Capture Global Agricultural Opportunities.
The report analyses the past decade of the Australian agriculture sector, to determine what lessons can be learned to best serve the industry going forward.
Looking ahead, it discusses the major areas of focus required for all stakeholders to put the industry on the best path for achieving its full potential.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
