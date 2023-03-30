Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

ANZ Greener Pastures 2 agri event hosted at Jimbour House | PICTURES

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
March 30 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Livestock producers, cotton and grain growers, and agribusiness industry participants gathered at the historic Jimbour House on Wednesday night for the ANZ Greener Pastures 2 agri event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.