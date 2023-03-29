Queensland Country Life
Glenlands D 363 tops annual Cloncurry Bull Sale at $46,000

By Kent Ward
March 29 2023 - 9:00pm
The top seller of Wednesday's Cloncurry Bull Sale at $46,000 Glenlands D 363. Picture: Kent Ward
Droughtmaster herd bulls hit $46,000 at today's Annual Cloncurry Bull Sale.

