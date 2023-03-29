Droughtmaster herd bulls hit $46,000 at today's Annual Cloncurry Bull Sale.
Staged at the Cloncurry Bull Selling Complex, Cloncurry the sale involved 115 bulls from two prefixes, Glenlands D and Eddington Droughtmaster studs.
Resulting in another complete clearance, a sale top of $46,000 and a bottom-line average of $9460, vendors witnessed a sale gross of $1.08 million.
On offer were 57 bulls from Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D prefix, Theodore, and 58 catalogued from the Eddington stud, Julia Creek operated by Anthony and Rachael Anderson.
Read Also:
Apart from the quality on offer, the immediate effects of recent widespread rain in the north and central west of the state and continual strength of all cattle markets helped cement the result.
Addresses representing both online and those that physically attended the sale took bulls to local destinations and to many of north western Queensland areas and into the Northern Territory.
Market pacesetter at $46,000 was Glenlands D 363.
The bull aged 19 to 21 months, hit the scales at 776 kilograms and delivered scans of 10mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 146 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 4.8 per cent for a intramuscular fat recording.
Successful purchasers of the bull were Len and Sue Bode, Percol Plains, McKinlay. Major supporter of the fixture was Bill Darcy, Mallapunyah Springs Station, Borroloola.
Agents conducting the sale were Hourn & Bishop Qld Pty Ltd., TopX and the sale was simulcast on Elite Livestock Auctions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.