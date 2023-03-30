Yearling steer prices improve at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday increased by 351 head to 4047, and included in the lineup was one large consignment of 638 head from Moonie.
Export buyer attendance was good with a return to a full panel of export processors, and some of the restocker buyers of last week from central Queensland returned.
Prices improved across most classes with yearling steers improving by 10c to 25c/kg.
However the heifer portion to restockers and feed experienced gains of 15c to 30c/kg and more in places.
All classes of cows also sold to a dearer market with improvements of 15c to 20c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 542c, the under 280kg lines made to 520c with a large number at 456c/kg. Yearling steers under 330kg to restockers and made to 466c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 359c to 405c with isolated sales to 452c/kg. A good supply of heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 359c and made to 372c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers made to 418c with the largest numbers at 349c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 311c to 342c and sold to 366c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 336c/kg. Medium weight cows made to 256c to average 246c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 264c and the best of the cows averaged 274c and made to 278c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 287c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2,050/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.