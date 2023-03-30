Yearling steer prices improve at Dalby

Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 542c, the under 280kg lines made to 520c with a large number at 456c/kg. Yearling steers under 330kg to restockers and made to 466c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 359c to 405c with isolated sales to 452c/kg. A good supply of heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 359c and made to 372c/kg.

