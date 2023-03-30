Queensland Country Life
Brangus weaner steers make 468c/$959.81 at Monto

March 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Weaner steer price improves at Monto
There were 540 head yarded at Monto on Wednesday, with cattle coming from all local areas, Biloela, Thangool and the Boyne Valley.

