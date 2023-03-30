Weaner steer price improves at Monto

There were 540 head yarded at Monto on Wednesday, with cattle coming from all local areas, Biloela, Thangool and the Boyne Valley.
Most categories were well supplied and sold to a firm market. Lightweight heifers struggled to maintain the rates of the last sale while weaner steers saw some improvement.
Brangus bulls account Twin Creeks Grazing sold to 277.2c at 875kg for $2425.50.
Six and eight tooth Braford bullocks from Galloway Pastoral sold to 277.2c at 630kg for $1744.05.
Simmental Heifers account Conway Barnard made 308.2c at 510kg for $1571.82.
Charolais cows from G W Brian sold at 275.2c at 685kg for $1885.12.
Charbray cows account AR and KL Pailthorpe made to 265.2c for 660kg for $1756.92.
Simmental steers account Conway Barnard made 368.2c at 455kg for $1680.38.
Droughtmaster steers account D S Keitley sold to 382.2c at 361kg for $1380.70.
Santa steers account CS and ALR Anger made 412.2c at 302kg for $1245.43.
Charbray steers account Ben Jenkins made 422.2c at 309kg for $1304.60.
Charbray steers account RR and AM Martin sold to 462.2c at 243kg for $1124.69.
Brangus steers account JA, CA and J Forsyth made 468.2c for 205kg for $959.81.
Simbrah heifers account Conway Barnard sold to 326.2c at 427kg for $1392.62.
Charolais cross heifers account Timben Waters made 334.2c at 251kg for $841.47.
Brangus heifers account Allambie made 350c at 245kg for $857.50.
