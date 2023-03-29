Queensland Country Life
Brangus cross weaner steers make 470c/$990 at Gracemere

March 29 2023 - 8:00pm
Baldy Bay Pty Ltd, Comley Station, Mungabunda, sold Brahman and Droughtmaster cross heavy feeder steers to top at 320.2c/kg. The 79 head averaged 597kg to return $1850/hd.
CQLX combined agents yarded several big lines of quality cattle this week, comprising 1623 steers, 524 heifers, 152 cows, 14 bulls and 15 cows and calves/PTICs for a total of 2328 head.

