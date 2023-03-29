CQLX combined agents yarded several big lines of quality cattle this week, comprising 1623 steers, 524 heifers, 152 cows, 14 bulls and 15 cows and calves/PTICs for a total of 2328 head.
Agents reported strong competition across all categories, with a strong panel of buyers to suit.
Cattle came from areas south to Gin Gin, north to Koumala, west to Alpha and all other local areas in between.
A Jackman, Alton Downs, sold Droughtmaster cross bullocks for 325c weighing 650kg to return $2113/hd.
Baldy Bay, Bauhinia, sold Droughtmaster bullocks to 316c, weighing 648kg, to return $2050/hd.
SMW Pastoral, Clermont, sold Brahman cross steers for 294c weighing 453kg to return $1333/hd.
Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus steers for 345c weighing 429kg to return $1482/hd.
Heslin Cattle Co, Baralaba, sold a run of 275 Brahman No.2 steers averaging 357kg topping at $1438/hd.
Lake Elphinstone, Nebo, sold Brahman cross steers to average 351c, weighing 328kg, to return $1152/hd.
S and R Osbourne, Jambin, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 440c weighing 307kg to return $1354/hd.
DG and JE Olive, Dingo, sold Brangus weaner steers for 464c weighing 285kg to return $ 1326/hd.
C and K Bird, Wowan, sold Brangus steers for 460c weighing 284kg to return $1307/hd.
M Moore and G Lang sold Droughtmaster steers to 450c weighing 272kg to return $1227.
Galloway Plains Past Co, Calliope, sold Brahman steers for 412c weighing 262kg to return $1083/hd.
P and T Schulte, Ilbilbie, sold Brangus steers for 454c to weigh 251kg to return $1140.
I and S Matsen, Dingo, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 462c weighing 248kg to return $1149/hd.
I and S Matsen, Dingo, sold Brangus cross steers for 470c weighing 210kg to return $990/hd.
Onyx Brangus, Dingo, sold Brangus cows for 270c weighing 595kg to return $1610/hd.
GE and SM Neill Ballantine sold Brahman cows for 272c weighing 564kg to return $1537.
Windy Hills Grazing, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 274c weighing 434kg to return $1190/hd.
GE and SM Neill Ballantine, Bauhinia, sold Red Brahman heifers No.2 for 334c weighing 406kg to return $1359/hd.
W Baker, Goovigen, sold Simmental cross heifers to average 370c weighing 318kg to return $1179.
I and S Matsen, Dingo, sold Charbray cross heifers for 328c weighing 266kg to return $873/hd.
C and K Bird, Wowan, sold Brangus heifers for 392c weighing 259Kg to return $1018/hd.
M Moore and G Lang, Duaringa, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 388c weighing 257kg to return $999.
PL Bradford and J Hicks, Koumala, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 374c weighing 252kg to return $944/hd.
Heslin Cattle Co, Baralaba, sold a pen of Brahman cows and calves returning $1860/unit.
